Reward doubles in case of missing female soldier

Search continues for Vanessa Guillen
Private first class Vanessa Guillen was last seen on April 22 in a parking lot at Fort Hood.(Source: CNN/Fort Hood Military Police)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The reward is growing in the case of a missing female soldier in Texas.

Private first-class Vanessa Guillen was last seen on April 22nd, in a parking lot at Fort Hood.

Now, the reward for information that would help investigators find her has more than doubled to $55,000.

Most of the money has been offered by the army and the League of United Latin American Citizens, a civil rights group.

Houston rapper Baby Bash is also pledging to contribute $5,000.

While actress Selma Hayek says she will post Guillen's picture on Instagram ever day until the soldier is found.

Guillen told her family before her disappearance that she was sexually harassed by one of her sergeants.

But she did not identify him and military investigators say they have been unable to corroborate that.

