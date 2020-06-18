South Texas Workforce Solutions changes locations

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - South Texas Workforce Solutions is gearing up to serve our local community from a new location.

Currently, Workforce Solutions has been offering their services virtually and they hope that by July they will be working out of a new building.

The move was planned before COVID-19 hit Laredo, says executive director Rogelio Trevino.

The new place is located on the corner of McPherson and Jacaman Road and is over 30,000 square feet.

“It’s been completely refurbished, the landlord worked with us on our specifications and it meets the needs of Workforce and our partners also, because we’ll also have vocational rehab there. We’ll have childcare there and we’ll have adult ed., and we’ll have all the other programs that we’ve had in the past, plus more will be offered there.”

Workforce solutions can be reached by calling their main number at (956) 794-6500.

