Summertime sadness

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We are just a couple of days from the official start of summer and we are going to feel the heat as we head into the weekend!

On Thursday morning we will start out humid and muggy in the mid-70s and see a high of about 96 degrees.

On Friday, temperatures will remain in the mid-90s but as we head into next week, things will start to change.

Things will heat up just a little bit on Saturday with a humid morning and a high of 97 degrees.

On Sunday, we are going to see a high of about 99 degrees, as well as Monday.

Once we get to Tuesday and Wednesday we could see highs in the triple digits.

Now keep in mind, although it might not seem that hot to those who live in the Gateway City, the heat index and the humidity will make it feel a lot hotter.

Just remember to stay hydrated, stay in the shade, and above all stay safe.

