Texas Fishing Report

The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for June 17 and also available on the internet at https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/recreational/fishreport.phtml:

CENTRAL

AUSTIN: GOOD. Water clear; 88 degrees; 0.78' low. Largemouth bass are slow on crankbaits, buzz baits, and shaky head plastic worms in 5-20’. There is an early bite with topwater plugs. Sunfish are excellent on cutworms. Catfish are good on prepared baits and cut bait.

BASTROP: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees. Largemouth bass are fair fishing grass lines, creek edges and brushy coves on Carolina rigged plastics, crankbaits, and bladed spinners. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs on brush piles and standing timber. Channel and blue catfish are biting on earthworms, cut bait, and prepared bait.

BELTON: GOOD. Water clear; 83 degrees; 0.25' high. Black bass are good in gravel beds, brushy shorelines and grassy coves on jigs, crankbaits, jerk baits, and Carolina rigged worms. White bass are in the main lake with slabs and swimbaits. Troll jigs and use live bait in the main lake for hybrid stripers. Look for large schools of bait using sonar to find active fish. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs near structure and brush piles in 12-22’. Catfish are good on prepared baits and live bait in 5-14’.

BROWNWOOD: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 1.72’ low. Largemouth bass are good with crankbaits, rattle baits, plastic worms in 7-17’ with plastic frogs still working in shallow grass beds, drop-offs, and weedlines. White bass are good on minnows and jigs in the main lake near ledges and points. Catfish have been good on prepared bait and blood bait in 5-15’.

BUCHANAN: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.07’ low. Largemouth bass are good with red-black or purple Texas-rigged plastic worms and deep-diving crankbaits working along grass edges, drop-offs, and brushy areas. Early morning bite with plastic frogs and topwater baits in grassy regions and weed patches. Striped bass are very good with slabs, jigging spoons and live bait. White bass are excellent on minnows and slabs when fishing deeper water and using sonar to locate baitfish schools. Try scouting for diving birds early or late in the day to mark feeding schools. Crappie are excellent on jigs and minnows in 12-25’ fishing timber. Channel catfish have been excellent on prepared, blood, and cut bait.

CANYON LAKE: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 82-88 degrees; 0.83’ low. Striper fishing is excellent on main lake humps vertically jigging striper jigs and topwater baits when schools are feeding near the surface. White bass are excellent on main lake flats, drop-offs, and humps. Look for birds diving over feeding schools. Largemouth bass are fair near brushy shorelines, gravel beds and roadbeds with square billed crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic lizards, and bladed spinners with some fish taken early with topwater plugs and plastic frogs. Catfish are excellent with live and cut bait throughout the lake in 6-15’.

FAYETTE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms or creatures, jigs, spinners, and crankbaits Sunfish are good on worms and crickets around bank ledges and structure. Catfish are good on blood bait.

GRANBURY: GOOD. Water clear; 82-86 degrees; 0.03’ high. Largemouth bass are good on swimbaits, crankbaits, and Texas rigged plastic creatures in 5-18’ near boathouses, grass lines, and rocky shorelines. Crappie fishing is good around brush piles and boat docks with minnows and jigs. Catfishing is excellent when using earthworms, cut bait, or blood bait in 4-12’. White bass are good using slabs and swimbaits. Stripers are good with live bait.

GRANGER: GOOD. Water stained; 85 degrees; 0.31’ high. Black bass are fair on crankbaits, jigs and Carolina-rigged plastic creatures in 8-14’ near stumps and timber. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 10-15’ on brush piles and standing timber. White bass are excellent on swimbaits and slabs in 25-40’. Catfish are good on cut shad, blood baits, and prepared baits.

LIMESTONE: GOOD. Water stained; 86 degrees; 0.01’ high. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms, crankbaits, and spinners along rock ledges and structure. White bass are good with slabs and small jigs fishing points and humps in the main lake. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles and timber. Catfish are good on cut shad or prepped baits. Flatheads are more consistent with live bait.

LBJ: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.58’ low. Black bass are slow in 7-18’ with Texas-rigged plastic creatures, jigs, and crankbaits. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows around brush, marinas, and docks. White bass are good over main lake points and humps in 20-35’. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait in 5-15’.

NAVARRO MILLS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.17’ low. Crappie are good on minnows around the marina and timber in 12-24’. Catfish are good with blood bait and cut bait. White bass are excellent on slabs and swimbaits over the feeding schools in the main lake. Black bass are fair with crankbaits, jigs, and Texas-rigged plastic worms.

PROCTOR: GOOD. Water clear; 85 degrees; 0.37’ low. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina-rigged creatures, swimbaits, and crankbaits in 4-18’. Hybrid stripers are good with live bait and slabs. Crappie are good with jigs and minnows in 10-18’. Catfish remain good on prepared bait and cut bait in shallow water.

SOMERVILLE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.10’ high. White bass and hybrids are good with slabs and swimbaits in 25-35’. Crappie are good on brush piles and in standing timber in 12-24’. Catfish are good throughout the lake with cut shad and stinkbait in 5-15’. Largemouth bass are good with Texas-rigged worms, crankbaits, spinnerbaits, and top waters near the points, rocks, and grass ledges.

STILLHOUSE HOLLOW: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 0.52’ high. Black bass are fair on crankbaits, spinners, and Carolina rigged soft plastic worms working vegetation, brush, rocks bluffs, and roadbeds. Smallmouth bass are good with small plastic grubs and jigs near rocky banks and bluffs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles and standing structure in 12-24’. White bass are excellent on slabs and minnows off main lake points and drop-offs. Catfish are very good with live and cut bait.

TRAVIS: EXCELLENT. Water clear; 85 degrees; 8.24’ low. Largemouth bass are excellent fishing in 5-15’ with Texas-rigged red plastic worms, topwater plugs (early), and square billed crankbaits. Lake points, rock ledges, and humps are holding fish. White bass are excellent with jigs, crankbaits, and slabs working main lake points and humps. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in 12-25’. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared baits in 5-15’.

WALTER E. LONG: GOOD. Water stained; 86 degrees. Largemouth bass are fair on red plastic worms and lizards, short-billed crankbaits and jigs in creeks and brushy shorelines. Jerk baits and plastic frogs along grass lines and over grass flats. Hybrid stripers are good with slabs and live bait. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on earthworms and prepared bait. Sunfish are good worms.

WACO: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 0.22’ high. Largemouth bass are good on spinnerbaits, chrome crankbaits, and jerk baits in 4-15’. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs fishing structure up to 20′. Sunfish are very good on cutworms or crickets. Channel and blue catfish are good on cut bait, blood bait, and prepared bait.

WHITNEY: EXCELLENT. Water clear; 83-87 degrees; 1.51’ low. Black bass are good on crankbaits, topwater (early) and red or black plastic worms and jigs later in the day fishing 8-18’. White bass are excellent on the main lake with jigging spoons and slabs. Stripers are excellent on jigging slabs and live bait fishing the main lake drop-offs and humps. Watch for diving birds working the feeding schools of white bass and stripers. Crappie are very good with minnows and jigs in 12-25’. Catfish are good on cut shad and prepared baits.

NORTHEAST

ARLINGTON: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 0.94’ low. Largemouth bass are fair on topwater plugs, Senkos, deep-diving crankbaits, and swimbaits. Crappie are good among structures such as boat docks and partially shaded vegetation on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on live bait and prepared baits in 4-15’.

ATHENS: GOOD. Water clear; 84 degrees; 0.17’ high. Largemouth bass are good for weightless worms, chatter baits and spinnerbaits working on vegetation edges and grass lines. Top waters are effective along grassy shorelines and plastic frogs in the lily pads and weeds. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs in standing timber and man-made structures. Catfish are good on earthworms, cut bait, and prepared bait. Sunfish are excellent on cutworms.

BENBROOK: GOOD. Water slightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.76’ high. Largemouth bass are fair fishing jerk baits, crankbaits, and drop shots near cover or grass lines. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs fishing structure and brush. Hybrid striped bass are good with live bait and slabs. White bass are excellent with slabs and jigs on the lake points and humps. Watch for diving birds to mark schools of feeding fish. Catfish are good with cut bait and prepared baits.

BOB SANDLIN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.22’ high. Black bass are good on jigs, senkos, crankbaits and plastic worms in 8-15’ near brushy coves, rocky shorelines, and docks. Plastic frogs and topwater plugs are still working early in 2-6’ in or near grass lines, and lily pads Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are excellent on earthworms, live bait, and blood bait in 4-12′.

BRIDGEPORT: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.27’ high. Black bass are fair on square-billed crankbaits, top waters, plastic frogs, and Texas rigged creature baits in 4-18’. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs fishing bridges, standing timber and brush piles. White bass are excellent on slabs on main lake points and drop-offs. Hybrid stripers are good on main lake humps and points with live bait. Catfish are excellent on blood bait in 3-12’.

CADDO: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 78-82 degrees; 1.30’ high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water near trees and vegetation in 2-6’ fishing plastic creatures and frogs, topwater, and rattle baits. Crankbaits, bladed jigs, and Texas-rigged plastic worms in deeper water near structure are working as the day warms. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber in 15-25’. White bass are excellent on jigs and small crankbaits in the main lake. Chain pickerel are fair. Catfish are excellent on prepared bait and live bait in 6-15’.

CEDAR CREEK: EXCELLENT. Water stained; 84 degrees; 0.08’ low. Largemouth bass are good working topwater plugs early on lake points, grass lines, and brushy cover. Use Texas-rigged craws, crankbaits, and jigs along bank edges, drop-offs, and docks in 6-18’. Hybrids and sand bass are off main lake points and humps with slabs, swimbaits, and live bait. Crappie are excellent with jigs and minnows in brush piles and near structure in 12-25’. Catfish are excellent in 5-15’. Chicken liver and cut bait are working well.

COOPER: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.15’ high. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas-rigged plastic craws, crankbaits, and jigs in 7-18’. The white bass are excellent in 12-30’ with slabs, jigs and jigging spoons over humps and flats. Crappie are good with minnows in standing timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on live and cut bait in 4-16’.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 83 degrees; 0.39' high. Black bass are good fishing coves with topwater baits and plastic frogs in grass and brush early in the morning, crankbaits, senkos, and plastic worms in 8-20’ later in the day. White bass are excellent in the main lake fishing humps and drop-offs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs between 12-24’ working docks and timber. Catfish are excellent on fresh cut bait and punch bait.

FORK: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.07’ high. Largemouth bass are good on plastic creatures, bladed jigs, and crankbaits near drop-offs, brush, grass lines, and points in 8-12’. White and yellow bass are excellent in the deeper water of main lake points, flats, and humps. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in 12-20’ in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait in 4-15’.

GRAHAM: GOOD. Water clear; 85 degrees; 0.09’ high. Largemouth bass are fair in shallow water on black or red plastic worms and frogs, jigs, and crankbaits. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in 12-24’. White bass are excellent on slabs and jigging spoons. Hybrid stripers are good on slabs and live bait in 20-40’. Catfish are good on cut shad and blood bait.

GRAPEVINE: GOOD. Water stained; 83-86 degrees; 2.53’ high. Largemouth bass are fair on bladed jigs, buzz baits, and crankbaits. Fish creeks, flooded flats, and shallow structure. White bass are excellent in 10-35’. Look for birds diving over feeding schools. Crappie are fair on minnows in marinas and near submerged structure. Catfish are excellent on blood bait in shallow water.

JACKSONVILLE: FAIR. Water clear; 85 degrees; 0.04′ high. Largemouth bass are fair with crankbaits, drop shots and buzz baits in 5-15’. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in 10-18’ around submerged structure and brush. Catfish are good on cut shad and prepared bait.

JOE POOL: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 0.17’ high. Largemouth bass are good fishing Texas-rigged plastic craws, swimbaits and crankbaits along creek banks, rock ledges and grassy coves in 5-18’. Crappie are good beneath bridges and with minnows. Catfish are excellent on fresh cut bait and blood baits in 4-12’.

LAKE O’ THE PINES: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 0.36’ high. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, flukes, frogs, topwater baits, and Carolina rigged creature baits in 5-15’. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in the standing timber areas along the creek channel and brush piles 12-18’. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers, blood bait and cut bait in 5-15’.

LAVON: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees: 0.69' high. Crappie are excellent on minnows and jigs fishing 12-24’ over brush piles, timber, and bridges. White bass are excellent in the 10-30’ with jigs and slabs. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Black bass are fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic worms and jerk baits in 7-18’. Catfish are good on prepared baits and blood bait in 3-15’.

LEWISVILLE: GOOD. Water stained; 84 degrees; 1.69’ high. Black bass are good fishing the deep diving crankbaits, spinners, and Texas-rigged plastic worms. Good topwater bite early in the day on points, humps, and in grassy/brushy coves. White bass are excellent on slabs and swimbaits in 12-30’. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, standing timber and bridges. Catfish are good on cut bait and blood bait.

MARTIN CREEK: GOOD. Water clear; 87 degrees; 0.09′ low. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, and Texas-rigged worms in 6-18’. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in 12-18’ in timber and brush piles. Catfish are excellent on cut bait and earthworms in 3-15’.

PALESTINE: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.11’ high. Largemouth bass are good working Texas-rigged craws, swimbaits, and crankbaits. Crappie are excellent on jigs and minnows around bridges and marinas in 12-25’. Hybrid stripers are very good on slabs and live bait. White bass are excellent on jigs and slabs in 18-35’. Look for birds diving over feeding schools. Catfish are excellent on cut shad, chicken livers, and prepared baits.

PALO PINTO: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 0.94’ low. Largemouth bass are good in grass flats, and brushy shorelines with Carolina rigged creature baits in 5-18’. Plastic frogs and topwater plugs are working on grass flats and weed beds. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near boat docks and brush piles in 12-20’. White bass are excellent on slabs and swimbaits on main lake points and humps. Hybrid bass are excellent on live shad. Catfish are excellent on prepared baits and blood baits in 4-14’.

RAY HUBBARD: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 78-82 degrees; 0.14’ low. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits, jigs, Texas-rigged plastic worms, and in 6-18’. White bass are excellent on swimbaits and topwater early and later in the day. Slabs and jigging spoons are working on main lake flats, humps and drop-offs in 21-31’ midday. Crappie are good near bridges, brush piles, and marinas in 12-24’ with minnows. Catfish are good on cut bait, live bait, and prepared bait.

RAY ROBERTS: GOOD; Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 1.07’ high. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas-rigged worms, crankbaits, and jigs in 4 -16’. White bass are excellent in 20-40’ on slabs and jigging spoons. Main lake flats and drop-offs are holding fish. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows around bridges, standing timber and brush piles. Catfish are excellent on live bait and blood bait.

RICHLAND CHAMBERS: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 0.05’ high. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, swimbaits, plastic frogs, and topwater baits fishing 4-18’ near submerged vegetation, rocks, and brush. White bass and hybrids are excellent on jigs and swimbaits under birds or deeper near main lake points, flats, and humps when marking large bait schools on sonar. Crappie are excellent on minnows and jigs under bridges and in brush piles. Catfish are excellent on live bait and cut bait in shallow water.

SQUAW CREEK: GOOD. Water clear; 86 degrees; 0.43’ high. Catfishing is excellent working baited areas in 3-15’ using blood bait and cut bait. The largemouth bass fishing is fair around shallow structures on plastic worms, crankbaits, and swimbaits. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 12-18’ in standing timber.

SULPHUR SPRINGS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.12’ high. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms and bladed jigs along grass lines, drop-offs, and creek banks. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 12-22’. Catfish are good on cut shad and live bait in 6-15'.

TAWAKONI: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 81-84 degrees; 0.59’ high. Catfish are excellent on live bait, blood bait and cut bait 3-12’ along brushy shorelines and rip-rap. Largemouth bass are good on spinnerbaits, plastic worms, and crankbaits in 6-12’. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on swimbaits and slabs. Watch for diving birds to mark feeding schools or use sonar to locate fish feeding in schools of bait over deeper points, creek beds, and humps in the main lake. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks, and marinas.

TEXOMA: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 77 degrees; 2.54’ high. Striped bass and white bass are excellent on live bait and topwater baits when fish are near the surface. Diving birds are marking feeding schools on the surface throughout the lake. Use sonar to mark schools along the river channel. Largemouth bass are fair fishing plastic creatures, shaky worms, jigs, swimbaits, and crankbaits in 6-18’. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs by boathouses, marinas and brush piles 12-25’. Catfish are excellent on cut bait and blood bait in 4-20’.

TYLER: GOOD. Water clear; 84 degrees; 0.22’ high. Black bass are good on Carolina-rigged creature baits and worms, bladed spinners and swim baits fishing dock structures and brushy shorelines in 6-18’. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in brush piles and timber. Catfish are excellent on blood bait and live bait. White bass are good in 25-40’ on swimbaits and slabs.

WEATHERFORD: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.23’ low. Largemouth bass are good on spinnerbaits, crankbaits and plastic worms working depths of 5-17’. Plastic frogs are working in grass and lily pads. White bass are excellent in 15-35’. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around docks, marinas, and creeks. Catfish are good on prepared baits, earthworms, and blood bait.

WORTH: GOOD. Water stained; 84 degrees; 0.38’ high. Largemouth bass are fair with spinners, square billed crankbaits, and Texas-rigged plastic creatures working grassy coves and brushy coves in 5-20’. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs among brush piles and under docks. Catfish are good on blood bait and cut bait.

WRIGHT PATMAN: GOOD. Water stained; 83 degrees; 8.05’ high. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits, Texas-rigged worms, and swim baits in 4-16’. White bass are good on jigging spoons and slabs. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows near structure and brush piles in 15’. Catfish are excellent on cut bait, live bait, and blood bait.

SOUTH

AMISTAD: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 46.48’ low. Black bass are good starting the summer pattern of early and late day fishing being most successful. This, along with topwaters, mainstays, grubs, Carolina rigged worms, spinners, and crankbait will increase success. Vegetation, structure, and the drops to the devil’s river north are still the best spots. White bass are best deep along with points and drops. Catfish are fair. Try fishing deeper for bigger fish, but there are plenty around using stink bait and cut bait. Remember to stay on the Texas side of the lake unless you possess a Mexican fishing license.

CALAVERAS: FAIR. Water stained; 82-84 degrees. Red drum remain good on live baits crawfish and tilapia along with rattletraps mostly mid-lake. Black bass are fair to good, depending on the day. During the hot days, fish deep on the rip rap along the dam with crankbait. Hybrid striped bass remain fair with spoons and rattletraps. Catfish are good mid-depth every day on stinkbait, chicken livers, and cut shad.

CHOKE CANYON: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 82-84 degrees; 18.76’ low. Largemouth bass are good fishing vegetation, shade, and deep off points with topwater, Carolina-rigged worms and spinners. White bass are fair, moving to the deeper river channel. Crappie are fair on jigs seeking shade. Catfish are fair mid-depth and coming out of creeks with dough balls, live bait, and cheese bait.

CORPUS CHRISTI LAKE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 4.07’ low. Largemouth bass are in cooler water moving to below 10' across the lake, favoring points and structure. Fish spinners, jigs, and crankbaits. White bass are fair only fishing spoons. Crappie are good fishing jigs and minnows in shady spots out of the wind. Catfish are good on cut bait and cheese bait.

FALCON: GOOD. Water very lightly stained; 84 degrees; 36.49’ low. There were some sweltering days this past week, and a few days with no wind. Those conditions are not ideal for Falcon. The low wind was great for black bass mainly with crankbaits and Carolina rigs. Crappie are fair to good and nice sized in brush piles, submerged concrete structures, and in timber. White bass are deep under black bass on crankbait. Catfish are fair in the deep spots with cut shad, or nightcrawlers. Remember to stay on the Texas side unless you possess a Mexican fishing license.

MEDINA: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 15.13’ low. With our warmer pattern, every species has seemed to move deep. Black bass are fair fishing deep points with crankbaits and jigs. The deeper, the better. White bass are fair on spoons and minnows deep as well. Striped bass are fair near the dam with rattletraps and spoons. Catfish are fair on live bait, chicken livers, and blood baits.

TEXANA: FAIR. Water stained; 84 degrees; 0.23’ low. Largemouth bass are fair, seeking more cover in fallen timber, points, and drops with crankbaits, jigs, and spinners. Crappie are excellent with jigs on brush piles and seeking structure. Catfish are good on stinkbait, cut bait, and live bait with most catches occurring at night.

SOUTHEAST

BRAUNIG: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 80-84 degrees. Largemouth bass are unchanged at fair and moving deeper with increased temperatures. Hit the deeper spots and rip rap with crankbaits, spinners, and Carolina rigged plastic worms. Red drum are good on crawfish and tilapia mid-lake moving a bit less but still biting in bunches. Strippers are fair deep. Catfish are good on live bait and cheese around 8-12' deep.

B.A. STEINHAGEN: GOOD. Water stained; 84 degrees; 0.22’ low. Largemouth bass are good early and late with limited success between 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on topwater, spinners, and rigged soft plastic worms. Work lily pad edges. Crappie are good with minnows, normally over structure. Catfish are excellent day and night on cut and prepped bait coming out of the river.

CONROE: GOOD. Water stained; 82 degrees; 1.08’ low. Black bass are good on deep cover with spinners and deeper crankbait. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs with surface cover. Hybrid striped bass are fair on deep points with fast-moving rattletraps. Catfish are good on stinkbait, cut bait, and small minnows deep. Sunfish are fair with live worms or crickets in shallow water.

GIBBONS CREEK: GOOD. Water stained; 83 degrees. Largemouth bass remain good deep mid-lake searching for the submerged structure. Fish over top of the piles with spinners, crankbait, and worms Crappie are fair on jigs with more movement on overcast days. Catfish are fair on live bait. Sunfish are fair on cutworms shallow.

HOUSTON COUNTY: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 89 degrees; 0.01’ low. Black bass are good on swimbaits, Senko, poppers, spinners, and crankbaits in the evenings. Crappie are excellent near the spillway and around brush. Bream are excellent on live worms in small coves on the north side of the lake. Channel catfish are good using cut shad and perch on juglines north lake.

LIVINGSTON: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 0.14’ low. Black bass are fair if you’re fishing between 7 p.m.-10 a.m. in creeks and on drops. Topwater has been surprisingly good, along with the staples of spinners and crankbaits. Striped bass are fair mainly deep. Crappie are good with minnow and jigs finding shade anywhere. White bass have decreased to fair deep as you can off points. Catfish are fair on live baits.

NACONICHE: GOOD. Water slightly stained; 80 degrees. Largemouth bass remain good with mainly topwater as summer has arrived. Worms and spinners are also successful. Night fishing for bass has also improved whether you have a fishing light or not. Crappie are fair on jigs with more significant structures. Sunfish are fair on jigs and crickets. Catfish are good on dough balls, cut and live bait.

RAVEN: GOOD. Water stained; 82 degrees. Largemouth bass are good on vegetation edges with worms and jigs. Sunfish are fair on crickets and cutworms in shallow structures all over the lake.

SAM RAYBURN: FAIR. Water stained; 82 degrees; 0.17’ low. Largemouth bass are fair with Topwaters, jigs, and worms work best working vegetation and man-made underwater structures. White bass are fair with minnows. Crappie remain excellent on minnows and jigs alongside largemouths. Catfish are good on live and stinkbait.

TOLEDO BEND: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 79-81 degrees; 1.08’ low. Black bass are excellent in their summer pattern of being successful early, late, and deeper during the daytime. Topwater has been great in shad colors, Carolina rigged worms, and square billed crankbait. Most bass are feeding on shad and crawfish. Striped bass remain fair in deep water. White bass are fair staying deep off points with mainly spoons. Crappie are good on shiners with the most success I’ve ever heard. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait.

PANHANDLE

CISCO: GOOD. Water clear; 77 degrees; 3.34’ low. Largemouth bass remain good fishing the shallow drops less than 10' with worms, spinners, some smaller crankbaits, and jigs. Sunfish are good on minnows and cutworms under very shallow creek structure or in sand bottoms. Crappie are good on white jigs and minnows no deeper than 12'. Catfish have been fair on stinkbait, chicken livers, and cut shad.

MEREDITH: FAIR. Water stained; 76 degrees; 47.54’ low. Black bass are fair, getting them to move out slightly from rock ledges on spinners, Carolina rigged worms, and crankbait. Walleye are great on crankbaits, live worms, and minnows moving shallower around rocks. Crappie are excellent with minnows and jigs in brush piles and cover. Channel catfish are fair on cut bait and live bait near the dam.

MILLERS CREEK: GOOD. Water stained; 77 degrees; 1.13’ high. Largemouth bass are good fishing timber but looking just off points no deeper than 12' with Carolina-rigged soft plastic worms and spinners. Crappie are good in some shallower timber and brush piles. White bass are deep, and hybrids are moving past points all day, deeper than normal. Catfish are good in the upper lake with live, blood, and liver prepared baits.

WEST

ALAN HENRY: GOOD. Water clear; 77 degrees; 1.13’ high. Black bass are good fishing the many structures on Alan Henry, primarily flooded timber or on points. Fishing pressure has been high, so try to vary your baits with worms, spinners, and cranks. Crappie remain great on minnows on the edge of timber areas. Catfish are fair on live bait, cut bait, and stinkbait.

ARROWHEAD: FAIR. Water stained; 80 degrees; 0.12’ low. Largemouth bass remain good fishing south, with the biggest mistake of fishing too deep and staying above 7'. Stick to docks and rip-rap right now, all shallow. Best lures are topwater early, and shad colored baits. Crappie are good on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on cheese bait, stinkbait, and shrimp.

COLEMAN: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 76 degrees; 1.00’ low. Hybrid stripers are good moving in schools among open water on some rattle traps. Largemouth bass are fair among points and ledges with jerkbaits, jigs, spinners, and worms. Crappie remain good with the best success being in standing timber. Catfish are fair with stinkbait and cut bait.

FORT PHANTOM HILL: FAIR. Water stained; 78 degrees; 0.29’ low. White bass are fair on Alabama rigs with deep drops. Black bass are good on spinners before 2 p.m. fishing points and ridges. Crappie are good on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on cut shad and stinkbait throughout the lake.

HUBBARD CREEK: FAIR. Water stained; 78 degrees; 0.82’ low. Largemouth bass are good with spinners, soft plastic worms, and jigs working timber and suspended above brush piles. Crappie are excellent on live minnows vertically fishing, and moving jigs through structure. White bass are good on creek points fishing spoons and minnows. Catfish are fair on live and cut shad.

NASWORTHY: GOOD. Water murky; 77 degrees; 0.86’ low. Black bass are great fishing the bullrush with worms and vertically fishing minnows. Topwater early has remained successful. Crappie remain good beneath larger docks with jigs or finding those mid-depth brush piles. White bass are fair on skinny points with Alabama rigs, still fishing deeper. Catfish are fair on live and prepped baits throughout the lake.

OAK CREEK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 76 degrees; 1.55’ low. Largemouth bass are good, and structure is a must. Whether it’s fallen timber or vegetation fish using worms, spinners, and buzzbait. Crappie remain good on live minnows wherever you find activity. White bass remain fair and moving significantly deeper. Catfish are fair on nightcrawlers, live bait, and cut bait.

O.C. FISHER: FAIR. Water stained; 78 degrees; 38.41’ low. Largemouth bass are fair with minnows and plastic worms among mostly juvenile bass. Try fishing rip rap and drops. Crappie are good mainly on minnows. White bass are fair, and appear to be down in numbers. Catfish are fair on stinkbait, live, and cut bait.

O.H. IVIE: GOOD. Water clear; 78 degrees; 9.54’ low. Black bass remain good and are moving deeper among timber, and drops. It’s been all worms, and minnows all time recently. Crappie are good on jigs shallower than previous into the summer type pattern. Catfish are good on stinkbait, live, and cut bait. White bass are fair.

POSSUM KINGDOM: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 75-78 degrees; 0.20’ low. Black bass are fair on topwaters, spinners, and rattletraps. The best pattern has been working ledges parallel to the shore between 15-8'. White bass remain good throughout the deep river channel on Alabama rigs. Crappie are good shooting jigs under docks or on shallower brush piles. Striped bass are slow. Catfish are good on cut shad with increased activity at night.

SPENCE: FAIR. Water stained; 78 degrees; 37.38’ low. Black bass are good with rocks and drops. Work worms first, then spinners, and minnows. White bass are slow and only caught with minnows off points. Crappie are slow. Hybrid bass are slow to nonexistent. Catfish are fair on live and cut bait.

STAMFORD: FAIR. Water stained; 79 degrees; 0.55’ high. Largemouth bass are good fishing vegetation rich points with crankbaits and spinners. Crappie are good on minnows in and on brush and some drops close to the dam. White bass are fair on live shad and small crankbaits deeper than ever off points. Catfish are fair on live bait and stinkbait.

TWIN BUTTES: FAIR. Water stained; 77 degrees; 8.13’ low. Black bass are fair on humps and is best north lake. Live minnows are best, but keep worms and jigs ready. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in creek locations and vegetation. White bass are fair casting Alabama rigs deep off points. Catfish are fair on live and prepped baits.

WHITE RIVER: SLOW. Water stained; 78 degrees; 21.76’ low. Drought conditions continue to be in place. Please check boat ramp access. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigged worms and spinners in the flooded brush you can find. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows seeking structure. Walleye are great on spinners and crankbait moving on ledges and drop. Channel catfish are great on live bait, cut bait, and stinkbait. All other species of catfish are slow.

COASTAL

SABINE LAKE: GOOD. Water stained; 84-85 degrees. Speckled trout have mostly been found over the grass flats in the shallow water and biting best on shrimp. Redfish are highest in number around the jetties- use crankbait around the rocks for best results. Mullet, mud minnows, or jigs and soft plastics will work. Flounder are still good along the shoreline and around points on minnow.

PORT MANSFIELD: GOOD. 86-87 degrees. Unchanged. Fishing has been excellent. Redfish and trout are in the sand potholes in 2-3' of water on topwater, live shrimp under a popping cork, and kwiggler paddle tail in dirty jalapeño. Scattered reds and trout are in the deeper water 4-5'. Using topwater and kwiggler ball tail in red and white. Snapper is good in Texas waters, and the season for red snapper is open in federal waters.

PORT ARANSAS: GOOD. 85 degrees. Flounder are good on live bait around rocks. Redfish are good on shrimp, KWigglers paddle tail, and found in schools in less than 4'. Speckled trout are good on shrimp, KWigglers ball tail, and top waters. Black drum are fair on soft plastics or crab and will most likely be in the warmest parts of the water.

TRINITY BAY: GOOD. 84-85 degrees. Fishing under the birds, working structure, and wading the flats are the best methods to fish for both redfish and speckled trout. The most popular wading areas are along the northwestern and eastern sides of the bay. Flounder are good on minnow and have the biggest presence around the rocks.

EAST GALVESTON BAY: GOOD. 83-85 degrees. Unchanged. Redfish action is good wade fishing along the shoreline. The higher the water temperature gets, the fishing tactic will shift to drifting over structure. Speckled trout are starting to hold on reefs, and the topwater action has been excellent for waders. They are in higher numbers near the jetties along the rocks, with some redfish mixed in. Shrimp is the best bait typically. Catfish are good on cut bait. Sheepshead are fair and will be found primarily around rocks on shrimp.

WEST GALVESTON BAY: GOOD. 83-85 degrees. Unchanged. Redfish action is good wade fishing along the shoreline. The higher the water temperature gets, the fishing tactic will shift to drifting over structure. Speckled trout are starting to hold on reefs, and the topwater action has been excellent for waders. They are in higher numbers near the jetties along the rocks, with some redfish mixed in. Shrimp is the best bait typically. Catfish are good on cut bait. Sheepshead are fair and will be found primarily around rocks on shrimp.

TEXAS CITY: GOOD. 83 degrees. Redfish are good over the flats on live bait. Flounder are good on live bait around the jetties and wherever there are rocks. Speckled trout are good in the shallows along the shoreline on shrimp or soft plastics. Black drum are fair on blue crab around vegetation in shallow water. Sheepshead are fair around the dike on mullet.

FREEPORT: GOOD. 84 degrees. Redfish will be found along the flats or shoreline and are best on shrimp. Speckled trout are good on shrimp near the San Luis pass or in less than 4' of water. Sheepshead will be found around the oyster reefs and rocks and are good on live bait. Flounder are good around the rocks on mullet. Black drum are fair on blue crab, slow bouncing off the bottom around vegetation.

ROCKPORT: GOOD. 86-87 degrees. Unchanged. The key to finding the fish has been shallow water with thick grass in the northern areas. Redfish are good using topwaters in black or white/red color. Trout are good on shrimp under a popping cork and are around the shoreline. Flounder have been good on mullet around the piers and Rockport wall. Black drum are fair and will around grass beds- blue crab or shrimp are best baits.

CORPUS CHRISTI: GOOD. 84-85 degrees. Redfish are good on live bait in less than 4' over mudflats; darker-colored paddle tails have been best. Flounder are good on mullet or shrimp around the rocks. Laguna flats also continue to be an active area. Black drum are fair on crab and shrimp over vegetation.

SOUTH PADRE: GOOD. 85-86 degrees. Unchanged. Cooler periods of the morning and late afternoons are best. Mullet and shrimp baits have been successful in natural colors. Speckled trout have been showing up in big numbers and are best in deeper water transitions and are good on soft plastics. Mother Lagoon has shown large numbers of trout as well. Redfish are still around in sand pockets but are becoming tougher to pattern. Black drum will be in deeper water and are best on blue crab.

WEST MATAGORDA BAY: GOOD. 84 degrees. June is a great month to be fishing. Wading has been the best method to beat the heat. Sand and grass shorelines along this side of the bay have held scattered catches of trout on topwaters and soft plastics. Black drum are good on blue crab or shrimp and in deeper water around vegetation or structure. Redfish and trout are good on live bait and will be gravitating towards structure. Flounder are good on shrimp around the rocks.

EAST MATAGORDA BAY: GOOD. 84 degrees. Mid-bay reefs are the place to be on this side of the bay, specifically Chinquapin and Boggy reefs. Trout and redfish are good on live bait near structures. Black drum has been fair on blue crab over vegetation.

PORT O’CONNOR: GOOD. 83-84 degrees. The Hump is a great spot to fish for Trout and redfish; they have been excellent and abundant on down south lures with red/white and a black spoon. Black drum are good on blue crab and will be in deeper water transitions. Flounder are good around the jetties on shrimp or minnow. Sheepshead are fair around the rocks on live bait.

BAFFIN BAY: GOOD. 90 degrees. Baffin Bay is the place to be for large speckled trout. It is still holding good trout, redfish, and flounder. They will most likely be found in water less than 4'. The darker colors will perform best when the water is dirty. The flats have been holding good slot reds on the Eastside, and good solid trout are around the Los Corrallos area. Flounder are good on live bait around the rocks.

PORT ISABEL: GOOD. 83 degrees. The lower Laguna Madre holds some big trout this time of year. Trout can also be found in the shallow water where the grass is thick and best with shrimp. Redfish will be found in less than 4' of water and are best on shrimp. Sheepshead are good on mullet around rocks. Flounder are fair on fresh shrimp or mullet. Jack crevalle are good on live mullet. Black drum are fair on blue crab over vegetation or around structure.