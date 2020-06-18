UISD mails out graduation ceremony guidelines

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you’re a parent or guardian of a UISD graduate, officials are urging you to check your mail.

There you should find an informational packet containing important items you’ll need for next week’s graduation ceremony.

In the packet, you will find two tickets, a parking pass, and bracelets.

The color coded items will determine not only where you park but also where you’re sitting.

“Depending on the color of your bracelet, depending on the color of your ticket, is where you should be parking,” said Ricardo Rangel. “There is going to be signage all around the area telling you where to go depending whatever color you have bracelet and ticket.”

The district will also be adding instructional videos to their social media to provide further guidance.

The graduations will kick-off next week with United High School graduates.

UISD is expecting over 3,000 students to graduate this year.

