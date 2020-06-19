Alleged drug smuggling attempt results in chase

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An alleged drug smuggling attempt turns into a chase with multiple law enforcement agencies.

The incident happened on June 17th when agents received a tip about possible drug smuggling inside a business northwest of Laredo.

Agents responded and saw a black truck leave the area and head south on Mines Road.

Border Patrol attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver refused and headed south on I-35.

CBP Air and Marine Operations maintained aerial pursuit and were able to locate the vehicle at a parking lot on San Dario Avenue.

The driver attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended by police.

Border Patrol agents took custody of the individual who was from Mexico and in the country illegally.

Agents also seized four bundles of marijuana which weighed 294 pounds.

The drugs had an estimated street value of $235,632.

