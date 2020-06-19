Border Patrol agents seize bundles of marijuana near El Cenizo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector prevented a load of drugs from making it into the U.S.

The seizure happened on June 17th when agents spotted a group of individuals attempting to load bundles into a grey van near the river in El Cenizo.

As agents approached the area, the individuals fled the area and absconded to Mexico.

Agents were able to seize four bundles of marijuana which weighed roughly 290 pounds with an estimated street value of $232,000.

Even during the pandemic, Border Patrol agents continue to prevent the smuggling of drugs.

