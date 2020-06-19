LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Boys of Summer are making their way to the Gateway City and we are definitely going to feel it this weekend!

On Friday morning, we’ll see another muggy and humid morning with temperatures at 78 degrees.

By the afternoon we are looking at temperatures at 95 degrees.

Saturday is the first official day of summer and we will start it with another humid morning with a high of 97 degrees.

These temperatures will only increase near the 100-degree mark on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, we are expecting to get up to 98 degrees.

Keep in mind we are going to be walking that line between high 90s and triple digits but with the heat index and humidity, it’s definitely going to feel hotter.

As we head into the middle of the week, we could be seeing some showers coming in from the gulf giving us a 20 percent chance of rain on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will drop slightly back down to the low 90s on Thursday.

Just be sure to drink plenty of fluids and stay shaded and above all stay cool!

