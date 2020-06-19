Advertisement

Car crashes into Quail Creek Apartment

One woman injured
Car crashes into apartment
Car crashes into apartment(Maritza Dueñez Ramirez)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Laredo Police are investigating a car accident that happened in the Mines Road area.

Police were called out to the Quail Creek Apartment Complex located at the 2000 block Quail Creek Road where a car had crashed into the unit.

According to a witness, a woman allegedly crashed into the building and fled the scene.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, when paramedics arrived at the scene, they did not find anyone inside the car; however, they found a 59-year-old woman injured inside the apartment. She was taken to Doctors Hospital in serious but stable condition.

No word on the driver’s identity or the cause of the accident at the moment.

Crews were seen clearing the debris in the streets and on the property.

KGNS News will release more details as they become available.

