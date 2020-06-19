City employee tests positive for COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A City Hall employee tests positive for the coronavirus.

On Friday, city manager Robert Eads said they have taken all the precautionary measures and roughly 50 to 60 employees have been tested.

According to Eads, the employee only worked with internal customers, staff, and had no public contact.

The employee is said to have worked on the second floor of City Hall.

