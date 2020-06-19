City to release COVID-19 public advisory system

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new system of alerting the public to the status of the virus in the community will soon be released.

The City of Laredo Health Department and Communications Team are working on a color coded advisory system.

The system will help the community understand the current threat of the virus.

It will have four levels, including: severe, significant, moderate and minimal. Color codes will go from red, orange, yellow, and green.

Each level will have a recommendation, like minimize all contact.

This will be based off of the current active cases in the city and county.

For example, level one is color coded red and means that the virus has a severe impact on the community because there are more than 250 active cases, so the recommendation is to stay home and use a face mask.

Officials say this should be released in a matter of days.

