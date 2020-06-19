Advertisement

City to release COVID-19 public advisory system

A new system of alerting the public to the status of the virus in the community will soon be released.
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new system of alerting the public to the status of the virus in the community will soon be released.

The City of Laredo Health Department and Communications Team are working on a color coded advisory system.

The system will help the community understand the current threat of the virus.

It will have four levels, including: severe, significant, moderate and minimal. Color codes will go from red, orange, yellow, and green.

Each level will have a recommendation, like minimize all contact.

This will be based off of the current active cases in the city and county.

For example, level one is color coded red and means that the virus has a severe impact on the community because there are more than 250 active cases, so the recommendation is to stay home and use a face mask.

Officials say this should be released in a matter of days.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Texas Food Bank to host food distribution event

Updated: moments ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The South Texas Food Bank is looking to host another food distribution event to provide food to residents in need.

News

Laredo Police warn public about scam calls

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Local authorities say that there has been a surge in scam calls in the Laredo area. If you feel that you or someone you know has been scammed, you can contact the Laredo Police Department at 795-2800.

News

Boys of Summer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Boys of Summer are making their way to the Gateway City and we are definitely going to feel it this weekend!

Local

Representative Cuellar on Supreme Court’s DACA ruling

Updated: 8 hours ago
Congressman Cuellar calls this move a victory, but not a permanent solution.

Latest News

Local

South Texas Workforce Solutions changes locations

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Natalie Reed
South Texas Workforce Solutions is gearing up to serve our local community from their new location located on the corner of McPherson and Jacaman Road.

News

LISD releases school schedule for 2020-2021 school year

Updated: 17 hours ago
A local school district is preparing for its upcoming school year.

News

City of Laredo and Webb County announces new emergency order

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The City of Laredo and Webb County are releasing a new order that will require all businesses to enforce the use of facemasks.

News

Mexico City conducts door-to-door testing for COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
Mexico City conducts door-to-door testing for COVID-19

News

Reward doubles in case of missing female soldier

Updated: 19 hours ago
Private first-class Vanessa Guillen told her family before her disappearance that she was sexually harassed by one of her sergeants but did not identify him.

News

Mexico City conducts door-to-door testing for COVID-19

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
As Mexico City looks to keep its economy running amid the pandemic, the Mexican capital's health department is carrying out tests at people's homes to detect new cases.