Former student accused of making threat agrees to supervised pre-trial program

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The former UISD student who allegedly threatened to shoot up a local school has made an agreement with the courts this week.

You may recall, in August of 2019, Renan Dante Santos allegedly made a threat on social media about a shooting at United High School.

According to the Webb County District Attorney's Office, Santos, made the agreement earlier this week.

The agreement was the acceptance of court-supervised pretrial diversion for a one-year term with compliance hearings every three months, participation in public service announcements, and 50 hours of community service.

A pretrial diversion means that the prosecutor has agreed to refer you to a program which is offered to certain offenders who qualify for participation as an alternative to prosecution.

Dante must stay in school or work full-time, and he must submit to three urine analysis tests, seek appropriate counseling, and pay $375 court costs.

If he doesn’t complete these pretrial diversions or is discharged from the program for failure to adhere to its terms, the case will return to the court’s regular docket and be prosecuted accordingly.

