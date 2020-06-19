Laredo Police warn public about scam calls

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department is notifying the community that there has been a surge in scam calls in our area.

Authorities say scammers are calling residents claiming to be with the Office of Social Security and the U.S. Department of Justice.

Police would like to remind residents to never give out personal information over the phone such as credit card numbers, bank information, or social security numbers.

In some cases, the caller may even use threatening language to get the person to pay over the phone, the best option is to hang up and report it.

If you feel that you or someone you know has been scammed, you can contact Laredo Police at 795-2800.

