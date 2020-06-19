Laredo selected as a test city for COVID-19 vaccine trial

Laredo has been selected by Moderna, one of the many companies working on a COVID-19 vaccine, to be one of the cities where they will test their experimental COVID-19 vaccine. (MGN Online)

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - KGNS News has learned that Laredo has been selected by Moderna, one of the many companies working on a COVID-19 vaccine, to be one of the cities where they will test their experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

Laredo is only one of ninety centers across the country that was selected to participate in the trial.

Although details on the protocols and criteria cannot be publicly released, Dr. Milton Haber who will be leading the trial locally, says the phase three trials are expected to start on June 27th.

Haber says Laredo’s selection as a center may have much to do with its geographic location.

The drug, which according to Moderna’s website, is called mRNA 1273 has already completed phase one and two trials and is now onto phase three.

On May 6th the Food and Drug Administration granted Moderna’s vaccine a fast track designation allowing it to proceed to further trials.

Dr. Haber says the vaccine will work in much the same way as the flu vaccine to help provide defenses to keep from contracting the disease. But he concedes that COVID-19 could be here to stay permanently.

Dr. Haber adds that they will release more information on who can participate and what they will be looking for in candidates later this month.

