Outage knocks out power around town

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Thousands of Laredo residents are without electricity after an outage knocked out power.

AEP is reporting roughly 5,400 customers affected in the Laredo area. According to an AEP spokesperson, there was an issue with the substation on Washington Street.

The downtown area and near the Laredo South Campus are just some of the areas affected.

Authorities are currently directing traffic to areas affected by the outage.

Crews are aware of the situation and they are currently working on fixing it.

