Representative Cuellar on Supreme Court’s DACA ruling

Congressman Cuellar calls this move a victory, but not a permanent solution.
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s a sigh of relief for thousands of DACA recipients after the Supreme Court halts the Trump Administration’s effort to end the program.

The Supreme Court’s big move means that for now, participants in the program can continue to renew their permits that offers them work authorization and temporary protection from deportation, something Congressman Henry Cuellar is happy to hear.

During an interview with our Digital News Desk, Cuellar spoke about the need to protect Dreamers who he says contribute to the state and our community.

“They have no criminal record because that is part of requirements. They are working or getting an education. A lot of them are frontline workers. Some are nurses and some are part of the military. This is the good people that we want.”

Laredo’s Mayor Pete Saenz also congratulated the thousands of Dreamers on the ruling in a statement saying in part, “There is still so much work to be done to provide Dreamers with permanent protections, but I want them to know that we see you and we value you as fellow Laredoans.”

However, Congressman Cuellar says the Supreme Courts might have blocked Trump’s push to end DACA, but that does not mean the administration will stop trying.

“Knowing the president, they are probably going back and redo the decision. That’s why they want to terminate it, the Supreme Court called it capricious and arbitrary. So they might go back and come up with something more rational for terminating this. But it does not matter because in November we will have a new president and hopefully a new senate who will allow us to make DACA permanent.”

He says he will continue the fight to ensure Dreamers have a path to citizenship. One way he is hoping to do that is through the Dream and Promise Act he cosponsored.

But that bill has not made it to the senate floor to be voted on at this time.

According to federal reports, as of last December there were about 107,000 texans with DACA permits.

