South Texas Food Bank to host food distribution event

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local food bank is looking to feed thousands of residents in need.

On Friday morning, the South Texas Food Bank is looking to host a food distribution event.

The event will take place at the United High School Campus located at 2811 United Avenue at 9 a.m.

They only ask that those who show up be wearing a mask and have their trunk open.

Everyone must also present a photo ID.

