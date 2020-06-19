South Texas Food Bank to host food distribution event
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local food bank is looking to feed thousands of residents in need.
On Friday morning, the South Texas Food Bank is looking to host a food distribution event.
The event will take place at the United High School Campus located at 2811 United Avenue at 9 a.m.
They only ask that those who show up be wearing a mask and have their trunk open.
Everyone must also present a photo ID.
