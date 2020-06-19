Texas Education Commissioner says students will return to school in the fall

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath says public schools will open in the fall but there will be flexibility for parents who want to keep their children at home.

Texas already allows campuses to hold summer school with social distancing guidelines.

Details of a broader re-opening will be released next week.

The announcement comes as Texas faces record highs of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Morath says state officials believe it will be safe to return to school.

Governor Greg Abbott ordered schools to close on March 19th sending more than a million students into distance learning programs.

