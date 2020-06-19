Three arrested for allegedly robbing convenience store

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Three people are arrested for allegedly holding up a Rio Bravo convenience store.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate three individuals and arrest 28-year-old Alejandra Salinas, 24-year-old Carlos Andres Jaime, and 20-year-old Alejandro Sanchez on charges of aggravated robbery and engaging in criminal activity.

Earlier this week, the sheriff’s office posted surveillance pictures on social media of the three individuals robbing a store in Rio Bravo.

Pictures show the female with a gun while others acted as lookouts

According to the sheriff's office, they allegedly left the store with cash that was taken from the register.

Sheriff Cuellar wants to thank the community for their help and to call in illegal activities to their hotline at 956-415-BUST.

