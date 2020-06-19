UISD to start summer school next week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local school district is starting summer school next week.

According to officials with the United Independent School District, all instruction courses will remain online.

Summer school for the district starts on Monday, June 22, and ends Thursday, July 23rd.

The district says students may qualify through different criteria such as English Learner or ARD.

Meanwhile, LISD started its summer learning on Monday, June 1st.

LISD says priority was given to students who need additional attention or enrichment.

Their summer school classes are online via LISD’s At Home Learning.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.