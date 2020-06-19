Advertisement

United High School Seniors have one last hurrah

End of the year parade
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Longhorns of 2020 got a chance to have one last big hurrah before the walk the stage!

Students, parents, and staff from United High School gathered in a north Laredo parking lot for a special parade.

Participants decked their car out with balloons, streamers, and paint to mark the end of an era and start of a new beginning.

United is reportedly the largest graduating class this year with roughly 1,175 students graduating.

As a result, UISD has decided to hold two separate ceremonies for United alone.

On Thursday, June 25th graduates with last names "A" through "L" will have their commencement, and then on Friday, June 26th graduates with last names "M" through "Z" will have theirs.

The school district will celebrate all of its high school graduations next week at the Student Activity Complex starting at 8 p.m.

