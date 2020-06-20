Dreamers react to Supreme Court ruling

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Hundreds of thousands of Dreamers across the country continue to relish over the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling to block the Trump Administration’s effort to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

For the last couple of months DACA recipients’ futures have been uncertain, but it all changed on Thursday with a 5 to 4 ruling by the Supreme Court.

Because of the Supreme Court ruling, DACA recipients can now renew their permits and are not at immediate risk for deportation.

Dreamers Aldo Collazo and Seven Flores joined Congressman Henry Cuellar during a press conference where they shared their take on what they call a victory.

Both Dreamers were born in Mexico but raised in Laredo from a young age. They say leading up to the judges’ decision, they were living in fear that if DACA would end, deportation could be around the corner for them.

“If I were to be done boarding, emotionally for me and my family... that would be bad that I would have to go to a country that I hardly remember, in a sense I would have to restart my life,” said Seven.

Despite the Supreme Court’s ruling, both Flores and Collazo says there needs to be a permanent solution for Dreamers. The next step for them is a path to citizenship.

“We’ve been fighting for this for eight years,” said Aldo. “We have to renew our DACA. It’s always that bad feeling of, ‘what if this time I don’t get approved, what if this time it gets denied?' We have to think of different solutions and different actions.”

The battle for Dreamers is far from over. The Supreme Court decision says the Trump Administration could reverse DACA again by simply changing its legal strategy.

A day after the ruling, President Trump said he will renew his effort to end the program, putting uncertainty and fear back into thousands of Dreamers in the country.

In the meantime, the government has not been accepting first time DACA applicants, it has only been renewing two year permits for those already enrolled.

