Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says Major League Baseball is closing all of its spring training sites over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The person spoke Friday night on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement. Earlier in the day, the Philadelphia Phillies said five players tested positive for COVID-19 this week at the team’s spring complex. At least four teams in Florida and Arizona had already closed their camps. The moves came while MLB owners and players try to negotiate a deal to start the season. They had hoped to begin a second round of spring training by next weekend.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The NASCAR Cup race at Texas will have thousands of spectators in the stands. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has approved a comprehensive action plan submitted by the track to allow fans for the July 19 race. While the state allows 50% capacity for outdoor sporting events, track president Eddie Gossage says it's too early to know how many fans will be able to attend. With social distancing protocols in place, the speedway first has to reassign seating for people who had already purchased tickets for the race that was originally scheduled for March 29. The track capacity is about 135,000.

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros have signed second baseman J.C. Correa, getting the brother of star shortstop Carlos Correa on the third try. The Astros signed the younger Correa for $20,000, the maximum allowed for an undrafted free agent. Houston had picked Correa in the later rounds of the last two drafts. This year’s draft was drastically cut to only five rounds because of the coronavirus pandemic. Correa hit .245 in 14 games as a senior for Lamar University this year before the season was shortened by the virus. In 2019, he led the school with a .332 batting average, 10 home runs and 44 RBIs.

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — The independent Atlantic League won’t be able to play this season because of the coronavirus pandemic, and its Sugar Land Skeeters will host a four-team circuit whose managers are to include Roger Clemens, Pete Incaviglia and Greg Swindell. The Atlantic League says the High Point Rockers, Long Island Ducks and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs are working with several professional clubs to put together a 70-game schedule starting in mid-July and that will by followed by five-game championship series at the end of September. Sugar Land will host a four-team league from July 3 through Aug. 23.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have signed their top two draft picks. It is unclear where second baseman Justin Foscue and outfielder Evan Carter will begin their professional careers. Foscue was the 14th overall pick last week out of Mississippi State. He got a $3.25 million signing bonus. Second-round pick Carter had committed to play at Duke before he was chosen 50th overall from Elizabethton High School in Tennessee. He got a $1.25 million signing bonus. With no minor league teams playing, both will continue working out at home while waiting for when they will report to the Rangers' facility in Arizona.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech has added another graduate transfer at running back. Chadarius Townsend is coming over from Alabama after being used sparingly in the backfield there for two years. He split time at running back and receiver while playing special teams. Texas Tech coach Matt Wells has now added a grad transfer at running back in each of his two offseasons. Armand Shyne came from Utah last year and finished second on the team with 374 yards rushing. Townsend was a standout high school quarterback in Alabama. He had eight carries for 22 yards last season.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Nick Watney is the first player to test positive for the coronavirus since the PGA Tour returned from the pandemic. The RBC Heritage is the second event since the restart. Watney missed the cut last week in Texas and traveled on his own to Hilton Head. His test for the virus when he arrived was negative. But before going to the course on Friday, he reported symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. He received another test that came back positive. Watney now must self-isolate for at least 10 days at Hilton Head. The tour said only that he had its full support.

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Jets have agreed to terms with Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims, their second-round draft pick in April, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team did not announce the move. Mims fits a major need for a Jets offense that lost its top wideout, Robby Anderson, to Carolina in free agency. Chosen 59th overall, he’ll get a four-year deal worth about $5.5 million.