Advertisement

Officials discuss back to school recommendations

In light of Governor Greg Abbott telling lawmakers that Texas students will return to school this fall, local officials are working on what that means for kids here at home.
School KGNS
School KGNS(KGNS)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In light of Governor Greg Abbott telling lawmakers that Texas students will return to school this fall, local officials are working on what that means for kids here at home.

At Friday’s media briefing, Laredo’s Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino said they are meeting next week not only with public schools, but private school officials about the recommendations they should put in place for this upcoming school year

The Texas Education Commissioner, Mike Morath says public schools will be open in the fall and will be flexible for parents who want to keep their children at home.

Doctor Trevino said they will be meeting with United, Laredo, and other private entities next week.

He says, “that they want a minimal level of uniformity and standard.”

This announcement comes after Governor Abbott said we are facing a spike in positive cases and hospitalizations.

Friday, our Digital News Desk asked the governor if school districts will be able to impose mask requirements for staff and students. He said Morath would make that announcement next week.

State officials believe it will be safe for students to return back to classes.

As you may remember, schools were ordered to be closed by Governor Abbott on March 19, sending more than five million students and thousands here at home into distance learning programs.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Accident reported in east Del Mar

Updated: 1 hour ago
The accident resulted in a knocked over light pole which is blocking all eastbound traffic at McPherson and Del Mar.

News

Governor Abbott talks about what he blames the increase in COVID-19 cases to

Updated: 5 hours ago
Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke to KGNS’ Ruben Villarreal from the Digital News Desk in a phone interview Friday afternoon.

Local

Laredo selected as a test city for COVID-19 vaccine trial

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gerardo Garza
Laredo has been selected by Moderna, one of the many companies working on a COVID-19 vaccine, to be one of the cities where they will test their experimental COVID-19 vaccine. Laredo is only one of ninety centers across the country that was selected to participate in the trial.

News

Digital News Desk with Governor Abbott

Updated: 7 hours ago
|

Latest News

News

City employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
According to city manager Robert Eads, the employee only worked with internal customers, staff, and had no public contact.

News

Texas Education Commissioner says students will return to school in the fall

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath says public schools will open in the fall but there will be flexibility for parents who want to keep their children at home.

News

UISD to start summer school next week

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A local school district is preparing to start its summer learning; meanwhile, another school district is already in session.

News

Alleged drug smuggling attempt results in chase

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector foiled an alleged drug smuggling attempt which resulted in a chase.

News

Former student accused of making threat agrees to supervised pre-trial program

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Renan Dante Santos, the former UISD student who allegedly threatened to shoot up a local school has made an agreement to enter a court-supervised pretrial diversion program.

News

Outage knocks out power around town

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Thousands of residents are without electricity after an outage knocked out power in various parts of town.