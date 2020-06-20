Officials discuss back to school recommendations

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In light of Governor Greg Abbott telling lawmakers that Texas students will return to school this fall, local officials are working on what that means for kids here at home.

At Friday’s media briefing, Laredo’s Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino said they are meeting next week not only with public schools, but private school officials about the recommendations they should put in place for this upcoming school year

The Texas Education Commissioner, Mike Morath says public schools will be open in the fall and will be flexible for parents who want to keep their children at home.

Doctor Trevino said they will be meeting with United, Laredo, and other private entities next week.

He says, “that they want a minimal level of uniformity and standard.”

This announcement comes after Governor Abbott said we are facing a spike in positive cases and hospitalizations.

Friday, our Digital News Desk asked the governor if school districts will be able to impose mask requirements for staff and students. He said Morath would make that announcement next week.

State officials believe it will be safe for students to return back to classes.

As you may remember, schools were ordered to be closed by Governor Abbott on March 19, sending more than five million students and thousands here at home into distance learning programs.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.