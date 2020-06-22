City Council to discuss extending emergency order
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo will discuss the possibility of extending the order another month.
The current order ends on June 30th; however, if the council votes in favor, it will be extended until July 30th.
Just last week, the order was updated to include a restriction on facemasks.
Businesses are now required to enforce face masks for employees and customers.
City council meets Tuesday, June 23rd at 5 p.m.
