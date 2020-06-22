City Council to discuss extending emergency order

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo will discuss the possibility of extending the order another month.

The current order ends on June 30th; however, if the council votes in favor, it will be extended until July 30th.

Just last week, the order was updated to include a restriction on facemasks.

Businesses are now required to enforce face masks for employees and customers.

City council meets Tuesday, June 23rd at 5 p.m.

