City Council to discuss extending emergency order

City Hall
City Hall(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo will discuss the possibility of extending the order another month.

The current order ends on June 30th; however, if the council votes in favor, it will be extended until July 30th.

Just last week, the order was updated to include a restriction on facemasks.

Businesses are now required to enforce face masks for employees and customers.

City council meets Tuesday, June 23rd at 5 p.m.

