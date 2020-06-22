Funds from Civic Center sale could go towards downtown renovation projects

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -City Council will continue its discussion over using the Civic Center sale money for District Eight projects.

During the last meeting, Councilman Roberto Balli said they can put that money toward renovations to the Bruni Library and Plaza Theatre.

Now that the city building department has moved out, Balli says they can turn the whole space into a children's library.

According to Balli the Plaza Theatre can turn into a multi-use space for different kinds of events.

Balli says the funds will go towards the two facilities as well as any parking facilities that are needed.

Balli adds there will be a preference to local architects and contractors.

This topic stirred a debate between the council about the use of the money for this project.

The meeting came to an end before a decision could be reached, so the item will likely return this week.

