LISD student athlete tests positive for COVID-19

Summer athletic program halted
LISD summer athletic program
LISD summer athletic program(KGNS)
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The coronavirus pandemic is putting a stop to a school district’s summer program for athletes.

LISD decided to shut down its summer strength and conditioning program after a student-athlete within the district tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press release, LISD confirmed that one of its student-athletes has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In the release, the player in question was not at a workout prompting a call home from their head coach.

On that call, the mother of the student informed the coach that the athlete was not feeling well and had been tested for the coronavirus with the test coming back positive.

At that point, each of the coaches and players that had been in contact with the player were notified and all strength and conditioning programs were shut down.

Right now, the district is not releasing which campus this took place at but is saying all those involved have been notified.

During the planning stages of the return to campus we spoke with LISD’s athletic director who talked about their goal in bringing students back.

