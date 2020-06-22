Advertisement

Long lines at Bridge One

Long lines at the bridge
Long lines at the bridge(Luis G.)
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Happening right now, there is a high volume of pedestrian and vehicle traffic at one of our ports of entry.

People were seen lining up at the Gateway to the America’s Bridge as early as 7 a.m. Monday morning.

If you are traveling into the U.S., it may take longer than usual.

Bridge travel restrictions were originally supposed to end today, but last week officials extended it until July 21st.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Newscasts

KGNS News Today (6/22/20)

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
This is the full KGNS News Today show for June 22nd, 2020.

News

Three Walmart employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The City of Laredo confirms, three cases came from local Walmart stores.

News

Webb County Sheriff’s Office and CBP seizes 14 handguns

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Several handguns are seized during a joint operation between the Webb County Sheriff’s Office and Customs and Border Protection.

Local

LISD student athlete tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
LISD has decided to shut down its summer strength and conditioning program after a student-athlete within the district tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

These triple digits are so last summer

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
We are officially in the dog days of summer and it’s definitely going to feel like it as we get ready to start our week with triple-digit temperatures!

National

Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 9:42 AM CDT
|
By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
The decision from U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth is a victory for Bolton in a court case that involved core First Amendment and national security concerns.

National

Beijing sees drop in virus cases as Brazil passes 1 million

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 7:18 AM CDT
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
Europe, in contrast, continues to emerge warily from lockdown, with hard-hit Britain considering easing social distancing rules.

News

Dreamers react to Supreme Court ruling

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT
Local Dreamers joined Congressman Henry Cuellar during a press conference where they shared their take on what they call a victory.

News

Accident reported in east Del Mar

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 9:11 PM CDT
The accident resulted in a knocked over light pole which is blocking all eastbound traffic at McPherson and Del Mar.

News

Officials discuss back to school recommendations

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 8:49 PM CDT
In light of Governor Greg Abbott telling lawmakers that Texas students will return to school this fall, local officials are working on what that means for kids here at home.