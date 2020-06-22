Long lines at Bridge One

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Happening right now, there is a high volume of pedestrian and vehicle traffic at one of our ports of entry.

People were seen lining up at the Gateway to the America’s Bridge as early as 7 a.m. Monday morning.

If you are traveling into the U.S., it may take longer than usual.

Bridge travel restrictions were originally supposed to end today, but last week officials extended it until July 21st.

