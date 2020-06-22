Advertisement

These triple digits are so last summer

Rainy days ahead
Seven day forecast
Seven day forecast(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We are officially in the dog days of summer and it’s definitely going to feel like it as we get ready to start our week with triple-digit temperatures!

On Monday, we will start out in the upper 70s/ low 80s as we feel the humid air.

As we head into the afternoon we will hit a high of 100 degrees, but of course, with the humidity and heat index, it will feel a lot hotter.

As we head into Tuesday, that humidity will start to build up giving us a 20 percent chance of rain and a high of 100.

On Wednesday things will start to cool off just a big in the mid-90s and that’s because we are expecting another chance of rain at 50 percent.

These chances of rain will continue on Thursday and Friday at 40 percent and low 90 degree temperatures.

On Saturday and Sunday, we will see some cloudy conditions but temperatures will remain below the 100-degree mark so enjoy that nice little break.

News

Digital News Desk with Governor Abbott

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT
|