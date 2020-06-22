Advertisement

Three Walmart employees test positive for COVID-19

Most recent case reported this month
(KVLY)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Several Walmart employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The city confirms, three cases came from local stores.

In April, two cases were reported, an employee from the Walmart on Zapata Highway and the other from Bob Bullock.

The third most recent case comes from the San Bernardo store, which was reported this month.

The spokesperson says there are many positives in every sector.

So it’s important the public follow precautions because there is an equal risk when going to any establishment.

