UISD graduation ceremonies to take place this week

United South taking the field first
File photo: UISD Student Activity Complex
File photo: UISD Student Activity Complex(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Commencement ceremonies for the United Independent School District will get underway on Monday evening with United South High School taking the field first.

The ceremonies will start at 8 p.m. over at the Student Activity Complex and all parents should have received an instructional packet in the mail with their tickets and parking pass.

On Tuesday, LBJ will be the next high school to have their graduation ceremony and Alexander’s will take place on Wednesday.

Now for United High School, the district has decided to split its class into two separate dates to accommodate the large amount of students.

There are just over 1,100 graduates this year for United, which makes it too large to manage crowd control and ensure safety measures are followed.

On Thursday, June 25th graduates with last names "A" through "L" will have their commencement.

And then on Friday, graduates with last names "M" through "Z" will have theirs.

They also want to stress that just because ceremonies are being divided in two days, students will still only be allowed two tickets per family.

Also, different this year is that students will not be crossing the stage when their name is called; instead, when called they will stand to be recognized.

And all students will be required to wear face masks as well as all guests entering the field.

