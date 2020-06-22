Webb County Sheriff’s Office and CBP seizes 14 handguns

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Several weapons are seized during a joint operation between the Webb County Sheriff’s Office and Customs and Border Protection.

The seizure happened on Thursday when deputies stopped two vehicles at a toll road on I-35.

After identifying the drivers of both vehicles and getting consent to search the vehicles, a total of 14 guns were found inside.

One vehicle had nine handguns and the second had five handguns.

The weapons were turned over to ATF the case remains under investigation.

Five handguns seized (Webb County Sheriff's Office)

