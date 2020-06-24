County Tax Assessor Collector’s Office Reopens

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The County Tax Assessor Collectors Office has reopened to the public on Tuesday, but before heading out there are some precautions you need to be aware of.

They are adhering to all the guidelines set forth by the CDC and the local health authority, and that includes the flooring marked with six feet social distancing recommendations and a hand sanitizer station placed at the entrance of the office.

They’re also checking everyone’s temperatures before being allowed to enter.

Plus, only ten people are allowed inside at any given time.

Rosie Cuellar does also emphasize that there are many services that can be taken care of online for those who may still not feel comfortable venturing outdoors.

“It’s as if business never stopped, we’ve had the same amount of transactions, but I encourage everyone, they don’t want to be here, they do not have to come into this office, they can do the drop box, there are some things that they can do online or by phone.”

Cuellar also spoke about measures taken to keep employees safe, including installing plexiglass in between the teller stations as well as purchasing cubicle stations for the remaining employees.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.