Military sets up COVID-19 hospitals in Mexico City

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic with Latin America having surpassed 100,000 deaths from COVID-19.

With the seventh highest global death toll in the world, Mexico is catching up to Brazil as one of the worst affected Latin American countries.

As a result, the Mexican army has set up a military hospital for COVID-19 patients in what used to be a military camp.

The military camp number one in Mexico City has 106 civilian and military health workers including nurses and doctors to attend patients with symptoms of the virus.

The hospital serves both military personnel and civilians.

Hundreds of military facilities throughout the country have been converted into hospitals in the last two months as part of the government plan to prevent the collapse of the health care system.

The Health Department reported Mexico now has seen 191,000 cases and 23,377 deaths from COVID-19.

Officials acknowledge both are undercounts due to extremely low testing rates.

Many of the country’s healthcare workers are facing widespread abuse from people who actually believe they are helping to spread the virus rather than helping.

Mexico has been slow in clamping down on the outbreak after many public officials, including President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador refused to acknowledge its severity for a long time.

In fact, while the country has yet to reach peak infections, officials are pushing ahead with plans to reopen the economy.

In our sister city of Nuevo Laredo, school officials have clarified that schools will reopen as scheduled on August 10.

Mexican authorities claim the pandemic has stabilized and may have even started a downward trend this week, but they have made that claim several times before.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in 33 Latin American and Caribbean countries is at least 100,145.

