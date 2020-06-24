Advertisement

Military sets up COVID-19 hospitals in Mexico City

Mexican authorities claim the pandemic has stabilized and may have even started a downward trend this week, but they have made that claim several times before.
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic with Latin America having surpassed 100,000 deaths from COVID-19.

With the seventh highest global death toll in the world, Mexico is catching up to Brazil as one of the worst affected Latin American countries.

As a result, the Mexican army has set up a military hospital for COVID-19 patients in what used to be a military camp.

The military camp number one in Mexico City has 106 civilian and military health workers including nurses and doctors to attend patients with symptoms of the virus.

The hospital serves both military personnel and civilians.

Hundreds of military facilities throughout the country have been converted into hospitals in the last two months as part of the government plan to prevent the collapse of the health care system.

The Health Department reported Mexico now has seen 191,000 cases and 23,377 deaths from COVID-19.

Officials acknowledge both are undercounts due to extremely low testing rates.

Many of the country’s healthcare workers are facing widespread abuse from people who actually believe they are helping to spread the virus rather than helping.

Mexico has been slow in clamping down on the outbreak after many public officials, including President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador refused to acknowledge its severity for a long time.

In fact, while the country has yet to reach peak infections, officials are pushing ahead with plans to reopen the economy.

In our sister city of Nuevo Laredo, school officials have clarified that schools will reopen as scheduled on August 10.

Mexican authorities claim the pandemic has stabilized and may have even started a downward trend this week, but they have made that claim several times before.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in 33 Latin American and Caribbean countries is at least 100,145.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

News

Laredo Police to crack down on mask ordinance

Updated: 5 hours ago
During Wednesday's media briefing, police say code enforcement will be taking the lead in making sure businesses are in compliance.

Local

Grand jury decides not to indict CBP officer for death of off-duty firefighter

Updated: 6 hours ago
A grand jury returned a "No bill" decision on the murder charge despite evidence provided by the prosecution.

News

Praying for the rain!

Updated: 7 hours ago
We are praying for some rain to bring us some relief from the summer temperatures.

News

Local H-E-B employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
The company made the announcement confirming the case is from the H-E-B located at 7811 McPherson Road, saying the person was last in the store on Tuesday, June 16th.

Latest News

News

Local hospitals expected to hit ICU capacity

Updated: 13 hours ago
The Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino tells KGNS he expects both Laredo Medical Center and Doctors Hospital of Laredo to hit ICU capacity overnight.

News

City discusses stricter measures due to COVID-19 spike

Updated: 13 hours ago
A letter is being drafted that will petition the governor for home rule, which means the city can reinstate penalties on individuals for not wearing masks and take better control of the pandemic.

News

Back to school recommendations still undecided

Updated: 14 hours ago
The local health authority and school leaders will be meeting every week to decide on the guidelines for returning back to school.

Local

ROTC parents and students file grievance

Updated: 15 hours ago
A group of parents and students part of the ROTC program of Martin High School are speaking out after they say their programs’ needs have been ignored.

News

LBJ honors student lost to tragic event

Updated: 16 hours ago
The graduating class of Lyndon B Johnson High School honored one of their own who died tragically earlier this year.