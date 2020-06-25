Back to school recommendations still undecided

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the first day of school is quickly approaching, an official health safety plan for students, teachers, and staff is still in the works.

Although school officials are still waiting on recommendations from TEA on how to handle face to face instruction, the health authority will give his own recommendations once those rules are put in place.

As you may remember, last Friday we told you that Trevino was going to meet with school officials about safety guidelines before schools reopen on August 10.

This comes after Governor Greg Abbott called for the reopening of schools.

On Wednesday’s media briefing, Doctor Trevino gives his opinion on what should happen once those recommendations are in place .

“One important thing is that we will ensure there is a person of contact or persons of contact in each school district or each private school that will be very versed on all these guidelines, and if they have a question or any situation within the school, they can go to that person that’s the point of contact especially with infection control.”

The TEA website has all of the remote learning guidance that was given to all school districts as of Monday.

Doctor Trevino says their main concern is that they want all the school districts and private schools in Laredo to have uniformity in their guidelines.

The health authority says he wants the guidelines to be mandatory and to agree with the Centers for Disease Control so that everyone could be on the same page.

The health authority and school leaders will be meeting every week to decide on these guidelines.

