Graduating Laredo College students pick up caps and gowns

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo College is gearing up to host a virtual graduation this coming Monday.

As a result, students stopped by the Fort McIntosh campus to pick up the traditional cap and gown Thursday morning.

If you still have not picked up the ceremony attire, staff and students will be at the campus until 8 p.m. Thursday night.

Friday, they will also set up at the Fort McIntosh Kazen Student Center from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Raquel Pena, the associate dean of students, says the students worked really hard and that this is a very big milestone for them.

“We will have a virtual ceremony, it’s going to be beautiful and we’re very excited for something like this because obviously it’s the first time we do this, and the student can be anywhere, you know, around the world and be able to watch a virtual ceremony. Their name will be called out, students don’t need to show up on Monday, their name will be called and they’ll be at home okay.”

Thirteen hundred students will take the virtual stage next Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Parents and graduates will able to live stream the ceremony through the college’s Facebook page.

