Advertisement

Graduating Laredo College students pick up caps and gowns

Laredo College is gearing up to host a virtual graduation this coming Monday.
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo College is gearing up to host a virtual graduation this coming Monday.

As a result, students stopped by the Fort McIntosh campus to pick up the traditional cap and gown Thursday morning.

If you still have not picked up the ceremony attire, staff and students will be at the campus until 8 p.m. Thursday night.

Friday, they will also set up at the Fort McIntosh Kazen Student Center from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Raquel Pena, the associate dean of students, says the students worked really hard and that this is a very big milestone for them.

“We will have a virtual ceremony, it’s going to be beautiful and we’re very excited for something like this because obviously it’s the first time we do this, and the student can be anywhere, you know, around the world and be able to watch a virtual ceremony. Their name will be called out, students don’t need to show up on Monday, their name will be called and they’ll be at home okay.”

Thirteen hundred students will take the virtual stage next Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Parents and graduates will able to live stream the ceremony through the college’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Graduation ceremonies not allowed in Nuevo Laredo

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, officials in Nuevo Laredo are taking strict measures to keep everyone safe from the virus.

Newscasts

KGNS News Today (6/26/20)

Updated: 4 hours ago
This is the full KGNS News Today show for June 26th, 2020.

Local

Border Patrol agents recover bundles of drugs near Falcon Lake

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents seized two dozen bundles of marijuana at a ranch near Zapata County.

Local

Confederate Flags to be removed from the City of Laredo

Updated: 6 hours ago
The rebel Confederate Flag, which is widely used by white supremacists and nationalist will no longer have a place in the city after City Council voted to abolish it.

News

United High School health precautions for graduations

Updated: 12 hours ago
UISD is making sure families are safe as their graduates move on to the next step in their lives.

Latest News

News

State sends health professionals to assist local hospitals

Updated: 13 hours ago
The immediate response group from San Antonio arrived in Laredo at around 2 a.m. on Thursday which included six registered nurses, five licensed vocational nurses, six nurse assistants and one EMT.

News

Teacher union speaks out for back to school protection

Updated: 14 hours ago
Rene De La Vina, the local president of the TSTA and NEA, spoke out saying if schools are going to reopen this fall, they want to make sure their members are well protected.

News

Hundreds line up for COVID-19 testing

Updated: 16 hours ago
Friday is the last day of testing at the Sames Auto Arena.

News

Majority of local COVID-19 patients diabetic

Updated: 18 hours ago
Since the start of the pandemic, the local health authority has been warning the public of the high risk of individuals with diabetes have of getting the virus.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 20 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.