Grand jury decides not to indict CBP officer for death of off-duty firefighter

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A grand jury decides not to indict an off-duty Customs and Border Protection Officer for the death of an off duty firefighter.

Ernesto Gillen, 43 was charged for the murder of 42-year-old Guadalupe David de Luna back in April.

According to reports, a woman called 911 to report a shooting at an apartment complex in the 68-hundred block of Springfield.

When authorities arrived, they found De Luna who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A grand jury returned a "No bill" decision on the murder charge despite evidence provided by the prosecution.

It’s not clear as to what the next step in this case will be.

