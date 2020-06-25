Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — The first round of spring training was dominated by fallout from the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scam. With a second try just around the corner after Major League Baseball committed to a 60-game season this week, will the Astros be able to move on from the cheating scandal after a layoff that lasted almost four months? Are fans and opponents ready to forgive and forget? Or will the anger toward this team remain for its past transgressions?

UNDATED (AP) — As baseball scrambles to start an abbreviated season, the prevailing mood is one of nervous excitement. Major League Baseball set a 60-game schedule Tuesday night, and now the sport will try its best to complete a season and crown a champion amid a coronavirus pandemic that still looms over much of American life. Players report to camps July 1, and the regular season is supposed to start about three weeks later. It already feels like a whirlwind. Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire is a little uneasy because of the virus. Houston owner Jim Crane hopes teams can play in front of fans at some point.

UNDATED (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have their star quarterback under contract for the 2020 season. Dak Prescott has signed his $31.4 million tender under the franchise tag. That would be the richest one-year contract in franchise history. There are still just over three weeks left before a July 15 deadline for Prescott and the Cowboys to agree on a long-term deal. Prescott didn’t participate in the club’s virtual offseason program while unsigned. He played the final year of his rookie contract on just a $2 million salary last season. He was the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks will be without veteran guard Courtney Lee when organized workouts resume. The Mavericks say Lee injured his left calf during the NBA hiatus and won't be available when workouts are scheduled to start up again July 1. Lee had become a part-time starter after Jalen Brunson injured his right shoulder. After playing in only 10 of the first 50 games for the Mavericks this season, Lee appeared in 14 of their last 17. That included March 11 against Denver in the final NBA game completed before the season was put on hold because of the coronavirus.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have signed all five of their picks from baseball’s condensed draft after completing deals with their third- and fifth-round selections. The teams announced that it had finalized contracts with right-hander Tekoah Roby and shortstop Thomas Saggese two weeks after the draft. The Rangers signed their other three draft picks last week. Roby was picked 86th overall after he was a prep star at Pine Forest High in Pensacola, Florida. Saggese was chosen in the fifth round from Carlsbad High School in California.

VIERA, Fla. (AP) — A fast-pitch softball team was sharply criticized by U.S. star Cat Osterman and several of her teammates after it tweeted to President Donald Trump that its players were standing for the national anthem and respecting the flag. The Scrap Yard Dawgs played USSSA Pride on Monday night in Florida. The 37-year-old Osterman tweeted after the game that she did not support the comments by the team and “will not represent them.” Monica Abbott, another U.S. pitcher headed to the Tokyo Olympics next year, said in a statement that she disagreed with the team’s message.

BOSTON (AP) — Eddie Kasko, an All-Star infielder who managed the Boston Red Sox and spent nearly three decades with the team in a variety of roles, has died. He was 88. The Red Sox announced Kasko’s death three days shy of his 89th birthday. No cause was given. Kasko played 10 seasons in the major leagues from 1957-66 and was an All-Star shortstop for the NL champion Cincinnati Reds in 1961. He batted .318 in the World Series that year, leading the Reds with seven hits during their five-game loss to the New York Yankees. Kasko finished his playing career with the Red Sox and managed them from 1970-73 before spending 21 years in Boston's front office.

UNDATED (AP) — As colleges and universities ponder how to reopen campuses to droves of students during a pandemic, athletic programs around the country are providing a daily glimpse at the challenges that lie ahead _ and maybe some possible solutions. With an eye toward preparing for competition in a couple months _ the major college football season kicks off in most places around the Labor Day weekend _ athletic departments began bringing groups of athletes back to campus June 1. Clemson announced last week 28 athletes and athletic department staff members tested positive. At Kansas State and the University of Houston, voluntary workouts were suspended because of a spike in positive cases.