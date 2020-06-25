Advertisement

Laredo Police to crack down on mask ordinance

Taking the lead in making sure businesses are in compliance
(KGNS)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department is sharing how it will help with enforcing the new mask requirements on businesses.

During Wednesday's media briefing, police say code enforcement will be taking the lead in making sure businesses are in compliance.

Police will step in if they come across any problems.

Officers don't need a warrant to enter a business licensed to sell liquor.

Police will also ensure that bars, maquinitas, and bingo parlors follow the new contact tracing protocols as well.

