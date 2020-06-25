Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

Texas governor says state facing 'massive' COVID-19 outbreak

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the state is facing a “massive outbreak” in the coronavirus pandemic. He says some new local restrictions may be needed to protect hospital space for new patients. Texas hit record highs Wednesday with more than 5,550 new cases and more nearly 4,400 hospitalizations. Texas also reported 29 new fatalities. It saw its rate of positive tests reach 10.4%. That's the state's highest level since mid-April, when Texas was still under stay-at-home orders. Abbott aggressively pushed to reopen the state in May. He acknowledges that state officials are now closely watching hospital space. Abbott did not detail what “localized” restrictions might be put in place.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRAVEL QUARANTINES

Heading to these 3 states? Quarantine might be in the cards

New York, Connecticut and New Jersey are asking visitors from states with high coronavirus infection rates to quarantine for 14 days. What was presented Wednesday as a “travel advisory” affects three adjacent Northeastern states that managed to check the spread of the virus this spring as New York City became a hot spot. Travelers from states including Florida and Texas will be affected beginning Thursday. The two-week quarantine will last two weeks from the time of last contact within the identified state. The announcement comes as summer travel to beaches, parks and New York City would normally swing into high gear.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MIGRANT CHILDREN

Judge stays migrant teen's expulsion under US virus policy

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge has extended an order preventing the Trump administration from deporting a 16-year-old boy from Honduras under its emergency border declaration citing the coronavirus. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington did not rule Wednesday on the first challenge to a policy that has resulted in the rapid expulsions of hundreds of migrant children. Instead, he has told lawyers for the government and the American Civil Liberties Union that he wants to hear more about the case and make a final decision on the boy’s fate in the near future.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-YOUNGER CASES

Virus cases surge among the young, endangering older adults

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Coronavirus infections are climbing rapidly among young Americans in a number of states where bars, stores and restaurants have reopened. It's a disturbing generational shift that puts young people in greater peril than many realize and poses an even bigger danger to the older people who cross their paths. National figures show that almost as soon as states began reopening, people 18 to 49 years old quickly became the age bracket most likely to be diagnosed with new cases. And although every age group saw an increase in cases during the first week in June, the numbers shot up fastest in the younger age group.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-JUDGE'S-HAND-SMACKED

Texas judge: Irate man smacked his hand over facemask appeal

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A prominent Texas judge says an irate man smacked his hand when he tried to persuade the man to don a face covering. A spokeswoman for Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, the county's top non-judicial official, said the man was berating a store cashier who was asking him to wear a mask Wednesday, when Wolff intervened. Wolff had ordered businesses to require face coverings as an anti-coronavirus measure and was explaining the need for them to the man. The spokeswoman says Wolff offered the man his card, but the man smacked the card out of his hand and left. Wolff followed him outside, got his license plate number and turned it over to the Bexar County Sheriff.

MASS SHOOTING-TEXAS

DA: Walmart mass shooting suspect will face new charges

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors say the man accused of killing 22 people and wounding two dozen more at a Walmart in Texas is expected to be reindicted Thursday as he faces another murder charge in the mass shooting that targeted Mexicans. Patrick Crusius is currently being held without bond on one count of capital murder of multiple people under Texas state law. District Attorney Jaime Esparza says the latest murder charge against the 21-year old suspect will include Guillermo “Memo” Garcia, the 36-year-old who died nine months after the Aug. 3 massacre in El Paso. He said Wednesday that it will be added to the indictment before the grand jury’s term ending on June 30.

TEXAS VOTING-LAWSUIT

Judge cites pandemic in rejecting lawsuit over Texas voting

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge in Texas has thrown out a Texas Democratic Party lawsuit that had aimed to preserve straight-ticket voting in the state this November. Most states don’t offer straight-ticket voting, which allows voters to simply choose a party’s entire slate of candidates at a stroke. U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo said in a ruling Wednesday that Democrats lacked standing to sue and that the coronavirus pandemic made the elections “wrought with uncertainty" regardless.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-ATTORNEYS GENERAL

GOP attorneys general back police amid congressional debate

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Eleven GOP attorneys general are weighing in on the congressional debate over policing amid the national push to stop racial bias in law enforcement. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and the others sent a letter this week urging congressional leaders to ensure police officers' safety as Democrats demand changes in police tactics and accountability. Paxton joined attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma and South Carolina in signing the letter. The letter comes as a Republican policing bill stalled with lack of Senate Democratic support. Polling shows the country overwhelmingly wants changes in policing.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PARKLAND ACTIVISTS

Students against gun violence rallying for racial justice

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — After a 2018 Florida high school massacre, the world watched as a group of mostly white, suburban students organized the massive March for Our Lives rally against gun violence, held in the nation’s capital. Now, many of those same students are using their prominence to support protests against racial injustice sparked by the death of George Floyd. The students are joining marches in cities across the nation and using their social media platforms to advocate for the cause.

LAKE BODY

Texas man charged in connection with body found in container

PARIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Texas man has been arrested in connection with the discovery of the body of a woman in a plastic container floating in Kentucky Lake. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said agents believe 60-year-old Jeffery Rogers of Arlington, Texas, used a boat rented in Paris, Tennessee, to dispose of the body. Kentucky State Police said earlier that the woman was identified as 41-year-old Traci L. Jones of Granbury, Texas. Rogers was charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Police say he was arrested Tuesday in Fort Worth, Texas, with bond set at $1 million.