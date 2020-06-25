LBJ honors student lost to tragic event

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The graduating class of Lyndon B Johnson High School honored one of their own who died tragically earlier this year.

“Before proceeding any further with our program, we would like to honor the memory of one of our 2020 graduates who has since passed away. She was an exemplary student who was cherished by so many in our school. May her memory continue to live in the hearts of her friends and family.”

During their commencement ceremony, they paused for a moment of silence for Lesly Hernandez.

Back in April, police found her body along with her mother and two brothers in an empty lot in south Laredo.

Police arrested Samuel Enrique Lopez on charges of capital murder.

During the moment of silence, the school displayed a photo of Lesly and also paid tribute to her by setting out a chair in her honor and displaying her cap and gown.

