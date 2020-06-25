Local business temporarily closes for deep cleaning

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -It’s closing time for a local bar after one of its employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus, however this is not the only business in town that’s faced this issue.

While many businesses are looking to get back on track, one is on the rocks after it had to close its doors temporarily because one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

What is usually a place for food, drinks and fun, was the sight of something out of the norm earlier this week.

Nearly a month after re-opening, Jaime Campos, one of the owners of the bar at the Golondrina Food Park made the decision to close down after one of its employees tested positive for the virus.

To ensure that no one else is infected, they hired the company, Safe Sanitize, to clean the facility thoroughly from top to bottom.

The company specializes in electrostatic spraying of disinfectants, so it’s a coat that stays onto the surface for a long period of times.

Peter Caciola and his crew made sure they didn’t miss a spot while they were out spraying.

Caciola says, “Our method is pretty all encompassing in that we want to clean every single space in a business or residence for that matter that people can come in contact with. We work the outside of every building we go to as a perimeter and we go to every single chair table and surface that they can touch.”

And when it comes to cleaning, Peter says his crew uses more than your basic sanitation products.

By applying a water-stabilized antimicrobial disinfect with an electrostatic sprayer, this service provides a layer of durable anti-microbial protection that lasts.

Peter believes with these measures being taken that patrons can come back for happy hour without reservations.

And when it comes to the safety of others, Campos recognizes the value of the community.

Campos says, “We are taking all these measures, and I hope it does let people know that we are taking this seriously and we do have their safety in mind which is the number one thing.”

Representatives with Nido Bar say they hope to open their doors in the coming weeks, and they will post updates on their Facebook page.

