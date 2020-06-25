Local H-E-B employee tests positive for COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An employee at a local H-E-B has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The company made the announcement confirming the case is from the H-E-B located at 7811 McPherson Road, saying the person was last in the store on Tuesday, June 16th.

All directly affected employees at the location have been notified and the store has been deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times since then.

They go on to say that they continue to enforce proper social distancing practices, strict sanitation, and require the use of masks or facial coverings by all their employees and vendors.

H-E-B requests that all customers wear masks or facial coverings while shopping inside the stores.

