Local hospitals expected to hit ICU capacity

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Doctor Victor Treviño with the Laredo Health Authority confirms that the State of Texas is sending more health professionals to assist our local hospitals with the new emergency situation.

Trevino says that Laredo Medical Center is at capacity and Doctors Hospital was nearing capacity overnight.

This prompted Dr. Treviño to contact the Commissioner of Texas Department of State Health Services, to fast track the diversion of COVID-19 patients to other Texas hospitals.

Laredo was pending approval, but overnight, they were able to get what they needed in order to assist those in the hospital who have COVID-19.

In the meantime, some patients will be sent to other medical facilities across the city.

Also, additional staff from city resources, such as the Laredo Fire Department will be used.

An emergency order is expected to be released on Thursday morning.

