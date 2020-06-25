Advertisement

Majority of local COVID-19 patients diabetic

Since the start of the pandemic, the local health authority has been warning the public of the high risk of individuals with diabetes have of getting the virus.
Jun. 25, 2020
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Diabetes is the underlying health condition that the majority of COVID-19 patients have locally.

On Wednesday, Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino said one of the members of his advisory team, who is a pulmonologist, shared that statistic with him.

The physician told Trevino it’s not only diabetics, but also diabetics with hypertension.

Since the start of the pandemic, Trevino has been warning the public of the high risk these individuals have of getting the virus.

He continues to urge the public to help protect them, especially those who are elderly.

