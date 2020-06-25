Majority of local COVID-19 patients diabetic

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Diabetes is the underlying health condition that the majority of COVID-19 patients have locally.

On Wednesday, Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino said one of the members of his advisory team, who is a pulmonologist, shared that statistic with him.

The physician told Trevino it’s not only diabetics, but also diabetics with hypertension.

Since the start of the pandemic, Trevino has been warning the public of the high risk these individuals have of getting the virus.

He continues to urge the public to help protect them, especially those who are elderly.

