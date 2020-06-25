Praying for the rain!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -We are praying for some rain to bring us some relief from the summer temperatures.

On Thursday we will start out warm and muggy once again with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

By the afternoon hours we will see a high of 96 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain.

This type of pattern will continue on Friday, and our chances of rain will start to increase to 50 percent but our temperatures will dip down into the low 90s.

Things will start to clear up as we head into the weekend. We are looking at a high of 95 degrees on Saturday and a high of 96 degrees on Sunday.

As we start next week, we’ll see a high of 99 degrees on Monday and back to triple digits on Tuesday and Wednesday!

