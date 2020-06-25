Advertisement

ROTC parents and students file grievance

A group of parents and students part of the ROTC program of Martin High School are speaking out after they say their programs’ needs have been ignored.
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A group of parents and students part of the ROTC program of a Laredo school are speaking out after they say their programs’ needs have been ignored.

The parents of several Martin High School students have filed a grievance against the district.

In the document, 15 complaints have been expressed. Those include the requests by parents and students to build an obstacle course at Martin High School.

Other requests include the building of a dressing room, showers, and locker rooms for them.

Some of the parents and students we spoke to say they have been asking for the support of all board members on this matter.

“It’s very hard to keep students involved in ROTC if you don’t give them the support that they need,” said Valentin Ruiz, father of Joseph Ruiz. “They end up getting out. Like my son was in ROTC but decided to get out because he didn’t see the support and decided to stay only in football.”

“As you can see here, the stuff we got is from donations or dumpster diving,” said Jonathan Martinez, a student. “All this was home made, we’re the ones that end up making it but we need the actual school board to give us funding.”

In response, Laredo ISD says the Board of Trustees have explored options to replace the current Martin High School ROTC obstacle course.

After researching the needs of their ROTC cadets, the trustees approved the construction of a new obstacle course to be located on the LISD property at Martin High School.

They continue by saying the estimated cost of the project is $120,000.

Construction is scheduled to begin this summer.

