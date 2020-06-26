Border Patrol agents recover bundles of drugs near Falcon Lake

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled two alleged narcotics smuggling attempts near Zapata.

The incident happened on June 24th when agents received a tip regarding two individuals carrying bundles near a ranch.

When agents arrived, they found 24 bundles of marijuana and saw three individuals flee to the Mexican side of Falcon Lake.

The bundles weighed 533 pounds with an estimated street value of $426,632.

