Advertisement

Brad Paisley headlining Saturday night’s Grand Ole Opry concert

Brad Paisley is performing at the Grand Ole Opry on June 27.
Brad Paisley is performing at the Grand Ole Opry on June 27.(Chris Hollo/Circle)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - Country music superstar Brad Paisley will be performing at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday.

The performance at the empty venue will air on WTOK-TV Saturday night at 10:35 after Newscenter 11.

Keb’ Mo’ is also scheduled to perform. Circle will also livestream the show on its Facebook and YouTube pages live starting at 7 p.m.

Kick-off summer with Keb' Mo' and Brad Paisley! Be a part of a free livestream from the Grand Ole Opry on Sat, June 27...

Posted by Circle All Access on Monday, June 22, 2020

The Grand Ole Opry has continued its tradition of more than 4,900 consecutive Saturday night shows amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US states reimpose virus restrictions; Germany cautions virus risk

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By PAUL J. WEBER and MICHELLE R. SMITH
Texas and Florida have clamped down on bars in America's biggest retreat yet as the nation's daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases hit an all-time high of 40,000.

National

Congress stalls out — again — dealing with national trauma

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
For a moment, Congress appeared poised to act on policing reform, mobilized by a national trauma and overwhelming public support. Now those efforts have stalled and seem unlikely to be revived in an election year.

National

Milton Glaser, designer of ‘I Love NY’ logo, dies at 91

Updated: 8 hours ago
Milton Glaser, the designer who created the “I (HEART) NY” logo and the famous Bob Dylan poster with psychedelic hair, has died. He died Friday, his 91st birthday.

News

Medical mandates added to Laredo’s emergency order

Updated: 9 hours ago
New mandates have been added that all local hospitals must follow, including allowing reducing, postponing, or cancelling non-life threatening surgeries based on staffing needs.

News

Lemonade stand makes a sweet gesture

Updated: 9 hours ago
Ella and Natalia hosted a lemonade stand Friday evening with the proceeds benefitting a child in Nuevo Laredo, Camila, with a genetic skin disorder.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump signs ‘strong’ executive order to protect monuments

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By ASHRAF KHALIL Associated Press
President Trump retweeted an FBI wanted poster showing pictures of 15 protesters who are wanted for “vandalization of federal property.”

National

Exclusive with Ivanka Trump: Federal hiring to focus on skills, not degrees

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jacqueline Policastro, Allison Maass and Timothy Knapp, Gray DC
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday authorizing the change alongside his daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump.

National Politics

House votes to make DC nation's 51st state

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
The House voted to make Washington D.C. a state, but it faces plenty of opposition in the Senate.

News

Harmony Public Schools introducing flexible classroom plan

Updated: 11 hours ago
Families can choose to learn at home, in person on campus, or switch back-and-forth depending on the family’s needs.

National Politics

Judge: US must free migrant children from family detention

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By NOMAAN MERCHANT Associated Press
U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee’s order applies to children held for more than 20 days at three family detention centers in Texas and Pennsylvania operated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

National

Some states revert to restrictions as virus cases surge

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By PAUL J. WEBER and MICHELLE R. SMITH Associated Press
The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000 Friday.