Bring on the rain!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -We are hoping to get a break from the triple digit temperatures and some chances of rain!

Hourly forecast (KGNS)

On Friday morning we will start off in the high 70s with a 30 percent chance of rain all throughout the morning.

As we head into the afternoon, we will see a high of 91 degrees, and a decrease in temperatures.

These slight chances of rain will carry on into Saturday and Sunday, with highs of 95 and 98 .

As we head into next week, be prepared for high 90 degree temperatures and nearing those triple diigts.

Just make sure to stay hydrated and shaded and above all stay safe!

